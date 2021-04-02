STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taking a cab will cost a lot more in Karnataka

Taking a cab will cost you more, with the State government increasing fares of app-based taxi services across the state.

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By MG Chetan & S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a cab will cost you more, with the State government increasing fares of app-based taxi services across the state. The Transport department issued a notification on Thursday, stating that the new fares will be implemented with immediate effect, owing to increase in fuel price and maintenance cost of vehicles. Following the suicide of a KSTDC cab driver at Kempegowda International Airport, leaders of various driver unions met senior officials of the department on Wednesday, and demanded that a uniform fare be introduced for taxis, besides revision of fares. The last fare revision was done in 2018.

As per the notification, vehicles are classified into four categories based on their value: Vehicles Rs 16 lakh and more are classified as ‘A’, vehicles under Rs 5 lakh value are classified as ‘D’ category. The waiting period is increased to 20 minutes, from 15 minutes earlier. After 20 minutes, the passenger has to pay Rs 10 for every 15 minutes. “Passengers should not be charged on the basis of time, and the fare fixed by the government should be charged. Aggregators can collect toll charges and GST from passengers,” the notification stated.

Welcoming the new tariff, Tanveer Pasha, president, Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association, said, “The Transport department principal secretary sought four days’ time to arrive at a solution but has done it much earlier than expected. However, we need clarifications on different aspects of the order. We will meet him on Saturday and seek clarity. If it does not satisfy us, we will decide on the next course of action.”

Pasha said the order specifies rates “for cab aggregators and taxis”, but had come out with a separate tariff for taxis in 2018. Besides, under ‘C’ category in which most trips figure, the minimum fare is fixed as Rs 21/km. “Will Ola and Uber taxis adhere to this and not settle for a lesser price? If they are willing to accept this minimum fare, it will be a blessing for all taxi operators.”  

TAGS
Cab service Karnataka
