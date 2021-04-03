STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

50-year-old loses vision in one eye, family blames Covid vaccine

Fifty-year-old Akklappa was administered the Covishield vaccine at a government health centre at Thirumani in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district on March 8.

Published: 03rd April 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker marks a vial during the vaccination drive at CV Raman Nagar Hospital  in Bengaluru on Friday  | Meghana Sastry

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: 50-year-old Akklappa was administered the Covishield vaccine at a government health centre at Thirumani in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district on March 8. Two days later, he lost vision in his left eye, leaving him and his family shocked. Doctors at a private hospital in Pavagada then referred him to Minto Eye Hospital in Bengaluru.

“He has had diabetes since 5-6 years, but it was always under control. Every month, he goes for check-ups and is on medication. However, we don’t understand what happened after he took the vaccine. We were scared he would lose his other eye as well,” said Muttayalappa, his son-in-law.Shaken by the experience, the family is now too scared to take the second dose. “Who will take responsibility for what happened?” questioned Muttayalappa.

However, doctors at Minto Hospital say the loss of vision is not because of the vaccine, but because of Akklappa’s comorbidities. “His ocular pressure and BP were high when he arrived on March 12. He had high cholesterol levels and was not on any blood thinners,” they said.

“A diagnosis of the central retinal artery occlusion (CRAO) was done on the left eye. All emergency protocols were followed to help restore vision, like ocular massage and decreasing intraocular pressure. This includes anterior chamber paracentesis and drugs used locally and systemically to lower the raised intraocular pressure, which would have caused the vascular supply to the eye being cut off,” said Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director of Minto Eye Hospital. Blocks, plaques and calcification in the carotid arteries can be one of the causes for CRAO, she added. 

“He has carotid blockages more on the left side than the right side, which can be a major contributor for the vessel block in the left eye, as a result of his high cholesterol levels, diabetes and hypertension,” Dr Rathod said. He was admitted for a week and sent for detailed systemic evaluation to a cardiologist to rule out other major vessel blocks. He will also return for a follow-up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp