STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Why stop classes? Angry private schools asks govt

Seek time from education minister to complete exams; say sudden closure will impact assessments, moot oral tests 

Published: 03rd April 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government’s decision to suspend regular school for Classes 6 to 9 has not gone down well with private school associations. General Secretary, Association of Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka D Shashi Kumar said they have sought seven to 10 days’ time from the education minister to finish exams and wrap up the academic year. “The sudden decision to suspend classes may impact students’ assessments,” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the education department said the State government is mulling allowing assessments to be conducted at the school level for Classes 6 to 9, and promote students of Classes 1 to 5 with no exams. “Exams used to be held for Class 4 and above only, but due to the rise in cases, we will probably not conduct any exams for these classes and allow schools to hold assessments at the school level only. We’ll soon fix a date for the same,” said a senior official.According to him, students could be assessed on their learning levels based on the unit tests held till now or by holding only oral assessments in school, by calling them in batches. However, revised guidelines would not apply to schools that are already in the middle of exams, the officer said.

Shashi Kumar said schools should be given the responsibility of conducting examinations safely, with all Covid protocols in place. “We also do assessments only — summative and formative. We want to conduct exams for Class 9 as it is very important to know where the child stands in terms of skills when she/he is promoted to Class 10,” he said.

He blamed the State government for “interfering” in the administrative decisions of schools. “The government is only a regulatory authority and cannot intervene and impose such rules on us. They can give us a week’s time to conduct the summative assessment and then close schools,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private schools COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp