You may soon be able to get Covid jab at your apartment

Gupta asked people to come forward for testing.

Published: 03rd April 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine being administered to a man (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the government began the vaccination drive for all those aged 45 years and above, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the corporation is planning to set up sub-centres in apartment complexes, MNCs, industrial complexes and software parks so that more people can be vaccinated.At a virtual interactive session with residents’ welfare associations and citizens from across the city on Friday, Gupta said that as per government guidelines, vaccination should be done under medical supervision and proper observation rooms should be set up for that. Hence, if such facilities can be set up by private hospitals and apartments or commercial associations, then the plan can be taken ahead. 

He said, “If apartments are unable to tie up directly with private hospitals, they can provide a list of hospitals to BBMP and we will try to make arrangements. Meanwhile, talks are on with MNCs like Infosys to set up sub-centres in such places and in industries for vaccination. Only those medical institutions that are registered under KME Act can participate in this drive.”  

Gupta asked people to come forward for testing. He said people who are in regular touch with a large number of people should also get themselves tested at least once a month. He appealed to citizens to avoid going to pubs, bars, restaurants, malls, religious places and other crowded venues as far as possible as cases are rising. 

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan said the number of cases that Bengaluru reported in March-April are similar to what was reported in August-September last year. The cases are increasing by 1 per cent every week. Most cases are being reported from South, East, Mahadevapura and South Bengaluru zones. Even though cases are rising, the case fatality rate is 0.38 per cent and it is more among those aged 60- 80 years, so RWAs need to cooperate and keep a close watch on them, he said.

