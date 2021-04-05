STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

As COVID-19 cases rise, demand for oxygen goes up in Bengaluru  

NGOs, oxygen banks get more calls to supply cylinders at homes as hospital beds fill up

Published: 05th April 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen

Normally, infection reduced but after doing the damage. (Representational Image)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : With Covid cases continuing to rise in Bengaluru, more and more patients are finding themselves in need of oxygen, leading to a significant increase in demand.

The impact of this is being felt by NGOs that deliver oxygen cylinders for free, private oxygen banks and hospitals. 

One such NGO is the Crisis Management India, which rents oxygen cylinders from private centres in the city and gives it for free to those who are unable to afford it.

Its founder-member Afsar Ahmed said that they get at least two to three phone calls a day, requesting for oxygen cylinders.

People who require oxygen include those who have symptoms, but have not got themselves tested and suddenly find their oxygen saturation levels dropping at home, recovered patients who need oxygen post discharge and positive patients requiring oxygen beds, but are unable to afford private hospitals and are hesitant to go to government ones, Ahmed said.

He pointed out that government facilities are reaching their limits with ICUs and oxygen beds filling up fast, and added that patients with post Covid complications may need oxygen cylinders at home for anywhere between 15 days to a month.

At the KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, the demand for oxygen beds has ensured that only five are remaining out of the 135 general, ICU and oxygen beds.

“Oxygen is also required for patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, who are suspected to have contracted Covid, and are awaiting their test result,” Dr BR Venkateshaiah, medical superintendent, K C General Hospital. 

Syed Tousif Masood, coordinator for oxygen operations at NGO Mercy Mission, has observed the demand for oxygen increase in the past one week.

He said that as it takes time to check with hospitals for available oxygen beds or ICUs, patients require oxygen cylinders delivered to them in their homes.

“We have reduced the number of oxygen banks we operate from nine to three after the number of Covid-19 cases began to drop earlier, but now as more people need it, we are delivering seven to eight cylinders a day.

We give it free to those who cannot afford private ones and only charge a refundable deposit,” Masood said.

He said that once oxygen saturation levels fall below 92 per cent, oxygen support is required, and added that cylinders cost from some private entities cost as much as Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, which is not affordable for many people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru COVID cases Bengaluru oxygen demand
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp