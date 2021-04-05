STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thirteen medicos in Bengaluru test positive for COVID-19, some even after vaccine jabs

Dr Smitha Segu, Covid-19 nodal officer at BMCRI, confirmed that none of the 13 MBBS students have had any travel history.

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

BENGALURU: As many as 13 medical students of the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) have been tested Covid positive.

Surprisingly, some of the infected students had even been vaccinated with the second dose. The affected students are currently under isolation in separate hostel rooms.  

“A few students developed symptoms and tests were carried out. Then, testing was carried out in the BMCRI hostel and 13 were found positive. Some of them were even inoculated, but their infection severity is less,” she said.

Recently, two students of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who had got their second dose of vaccination, tested positive.

“About 14 days ago, two nurses tested positive after vaccination, but they did not show any severity of infection,” said Dr C N Manjunath, director of the hospital. 

Cases of people contracting Covid after vaccination were reported from Manipal Hospital.

“We have seen some patients with clinical symptoms after the first dose of vaccination. What we have realised is that people lower their guard after the first dose of vaccination and get infected,” said Dr Anoop Amarnath, Head, Scientific Board and Chairman-Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospital.

“Everyone needs to wear masks and continue social distancing even after getting vaccinated, as the immunity increases after the second dose. Vaccines do not protect against infection, but reduces the severity once infected,” clarified Dr Amarnath.

