A burst of colour

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you take one look at Deepika Padukone’s Instagram page, you can tell what the city-bred Bollywood actor is loving these days: tie-dye prints. While one would think this liking for the quirky print has been a result of her husband Ranveer Singh’s style rubbing off on her, the truth is that this trend seems to be a rage with other B-Town celebs too. Others like Alia Bhatt, Janvhi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have also hopped on board. But it’s not just celebs who love this trend. Bengaluru’s youngsters too are updating their wardrobe with tie-dye clothes.

While this print has been popular in the Indian wardrobe, it is now making a comeback. So what is making it popular again? Ashwini Dixit, a fashion blogger, believes it is the sudden burst of colour. “What is appealing about these prints is its unevenness and the fun two colours can bring about. It has a casual mood and vibe to it,” says Dixit, whose favourite outfit in this style is a tie-dye gown. While Dixit loves indulging in boutique wear, she does not mind some budget shopping as well. “Retail shops like Zara and Lifestyle also have these t-shirts for prices that start from Rs 400,” she says.

T-shirts, sweatshirts, pants... When it comes to this print, the possibilities are endless, says fashion designer Annapurna Goswami. “If you go for a marble print on a silk blouse, you can pair it with jeans, shorts or a skirt to get the perfect look,” says Goswami, who believes this look can work for brunches and evening wear.

And since masks are an essential part of the outfit these days, media professional Simran Gagnani decided to play around with tie-dye masks. “Jennifer Aniston’s tie-dye with pastel colours got me hooked to this trend. So I decided to start off with masks since it is an important part of dressing up these days,” says the 24-year-old, who is launching her online thrift store soon and is already taking orders through her Instagram page (@Simrangagani).

MAKE IT AT HOME

Take a cotton white t-shirt. Starting in the middle of the tee, twist the shirt until it’s tightly wrapped up into a spiral shape. Place 3-4 rubber bands around the wound-up shirt so they create 6-8 pie shapes of equal sizes. Add a different ink colour onto each pie. Do this on both sides. Once dry, allow any excess dye to drip off the fabric. Do not unwrap the t-shirt just yet. Run the shirt under warm water, fully rinse it while untying. Give it a wash in warm water with soap and your t-shirt is ready to style. Pro tip: You can also get DIY tie-dye kits from stores.