STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

SC-appointed panel offers ray of hope for revenue site losers

People have been given time till April 30 to submit their property documents to it.  

Published: 06th April 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Justice AV Chandrashekar (centre) addresses the media on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The apex court has offered a glimmer of hope for those who lost their revenue sites for the formation of the Anjanapura, Banashankari and Visvesvaraya Layouts of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), said the chief of the Supreme Court-appointed committee for Dr Shivram Karanth Layout on Monday. 

Talking to reporters, committee chairman Justice A V Chandrashekar, former Karnataka High Court judge, pointed out that in a recent directive, the Supreme Court had asked the BDA to come up with a plan of action for revenue sites as had been done in the past. Revenue sites refer to those formed without the approval of the BDA.  “The SC has a larger interest in protecting the rights of revenue site holders too,” he said.

The committee was set up to identify lawful constructions in the notified lands of Dr Shivaram Karnath Layout prior to August 3, 2018, in order to legalise them. People have been given time till April 30 to submit their property documents to it.  

“A total of 1,850 applications have been received so far, of which 350 have been received online. We received 1,500 through five help desks,” Justice Chandrashekar said. “However, we expected it to be much more, but the campaign of misinformation undertaken by (Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sanga president) Kodihalli Chandrashekar has impacted the responses.”

The panel had issued the farmer leader a showcause notice seeking his response for “spreading rumours and wrong information” in 17 villages. “Kodihalli has not responded till March 25, the time period he sought to respond to the notice. We have sent a report about the issue to the SC recently,” the former judge said. 

The state government was keen on forming the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout and the campaign by Kodihalli stating that it was unlikely to be formed was false, the judge reiterated. BDA chairman S R Vishwanath had recently made it clear that the layout will be formed, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp