BMRCL objects to Hebbal flyover plan, work halted 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hebbal flyover project, aimed at decongesting daily traffic bottlenecks on the flyover, has ground to a halt. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which came up with a major proposal to decongest it earlier, is today clueless about the progress of the project. A senior official said, “All work came to a standstill long ago, following objections raised by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to our detailed proposal, as it would affect their airport line. BMRCL wanted to have their line at the second level of the flyover, and wanted a change in the alignment proposed by us.”

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said, “With the alignment proposed by BDA, the Outer Ring Road-West Metro link would not be possible. Hence, we sought a change in design and an elevation of the proposed additional flyover loops.”On the project’s present status, he said, “RITES (consultancy firm) has submitted its draft report. A committee headed by the Public Works Department secretary has to decide on it.”

A senior government official said the technical committee set up by the government had made a detailed presentation to the chief secretary over six months ago. “Representatives from BMRCL, BDA, Traffic Police, BMTC, Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited and PWD were present,” he said. “The final proposal with two additional lanes on either side of the flyover was okayed, with Metro trains proposed to run at the second level.”

With many officials recently transferred to the BDA, no one could give proper responses on the project. The BDA proposal envisaged ten lanes branching out from Hebbal flyover -- five lanes going from the airport to the city and five lanes in the reverse direction -- with all being signal-free corridors. Three new uni-directional lanes had been proposed from Bengaluru city towards the airport, crossing Hebbal junction, an underpass from Tumukuru end and a uni-directional flyover from KR Puram at the second level. BDA had earlier proposed two lanes from the airport toward the city, on which work was stopped midway.

TRIAL RUNS OF SECOND LINE OF METRO’S PHASE-II HELD, MAY BE READY BY JUNE

Bengaluru : The first trial run by Metro for the Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line commenced at 10.15 am on Tuesday and continued till 6 pm. The line may be ready by June and the trial runs will continue for a month. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Ajay Seth said, “We conducted a test to check traction power and side gaps. The speed of trains, which ran at 5 km/hr on Tuesday, will be increased from Wednesday.” Asked about the deadline, Seth said, “We are confident of meeting the June 2021 deadline of commissioning the Western Extension of the Purple Line up to Kengeri as part of Bengaluru Mission 2022,” he said.

Elaborating on future tests, he added, “The next set of trials will be on signalling as well as track side communications systems.” Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said, “Electrical, civil, traction and signalling officials were among those on board the train conducting the tests. After the tests are completed, we will approach the commissioner for Metro Rail Safety for clearance.” The first line of Phase-II was launched on January 15 this year.