Honour killing: Thanks to CCTV footage, sororicide comes to light

Published: 07th April 2021 05:49 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A young man who killed his 20-year-old sister and tried to pass it off as a train run-over incident by dumping her body on the railway tracks near his home in Horamavu was exposed thanks to CCTV footage and his pet dog. Briefing the media, Government Railway Police Superintendent Siri Gowri GR said, “The 24-year-old R Ravi Kiran, who works in a fish stall, was opposed to the man his sister R Mangala had fallen in love with and had repeatedly warned her. On the intervening night of March 4 and 5, in a fit of rage, he took a dupatta and strangled her around 2.40 am. He did not intend to kill her, but she died on the spot.”

Kiran then decided to dump her body on the railway tracks running near his house so that trains would pass over the body and destroy all evidence of murder, the SP said. He first placed the body at a spot where there was some light and then moved it to another spot that was dark so that no one would notice it, she added.

But someone from the nearby VM Madonna Apartments noticed the body and alerted the GRP Control Room around 3 am. “A Hoysala vehicle rushed to the spot and retrieved the body before any train could run over it,” she said.

“During the interrogation, Kiran told us that he went outside his house to give milk to his pet dog and found his sister missing. But his behaviour and body language were suspicious. We found footage of a CCTV camera nearby which confirmed our doubts. The youth was wearing Bermuda shorts and was carrying his sister’s body on his back. A dog was running behind him,” she added. 

The team detected the same Bermuda shorts in his house. Their mother was in the house at the time of the crime, but she is chronically ill because of tuberculosis, she said. “On sustained interrogation, he confessed to his crime,” the SP added. The youth has been arrested by the Baiyappanahalli police.

