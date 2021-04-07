STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two foreigners held in drug case

The Central Crime Branch on Monday arrested two Africans on charges of peddling drugs and recovered cocaine and MDMA tablets worth Rs 10 lakh.

Published: 07th April 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch on Monday arrested two Africans on charges of peddling drugs and recovered cocaine and MDMA tablets worth Rs 10 lakh. The suspects had allegedly created a social media group to sell drugs to their customers, who were mostly techies.

The police is gathering details about those buyers.The suspects have been identified as Kwame John Ghanajan, (32), who hails from Ghana, and Anthony Obalim (43) from Nigeria. A team of Anti-narcotics Wing officers raided a house in Ramamurthynagar, and caught the accused. They had stocked cocaine and MDMA tablets in a cupboard which were seized.  They have been booked under the NDPS Act, and the police is probing their network.

