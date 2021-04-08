75-year-old woman and her son's friend stabbed to death in south Bengaluru 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 75-year-old woman and her son's friend were found murdered in their house in Puttenahalli in JP Nagar 7th Phase on Thursday. The police said that the murderer, who escaped with a laptop, gold valuables and DVR attached to the CCTV camera, seems to be someone who knew the owner.

The deceased have been identified as Mamatha Basu, from West Bengal, who owned the house, and Debrath Behra (41), who hailed from Odisha.

Behra recently joined an MNC in the city as a software engineer and had come to Bengaluru only 20 days ago. They were residing in Samptrupti Layout in Konanakunte Ward. Mamatha's son Devdeep Basu lives nearby and was Behra's classmate.

A senior police officer said the incident took place around midnight and the duo were killed inside the house.

The body of Basu was found on a bed while Behra's body was found on the floor of another room. He seemed to have attempted escaping from the assailants when he was targeted. Both were stabbed to death and their bodies were lying in a pool of blood.

The incident came to light in the morning when a domestic help came to the house and was shocked to see the bodies. He alerted the police, and the dog squad and Forensic Science Laboratory team inspected the crime scene. The house was found to have been ransacked and gold and cash was missing. Senior police officers including the city police commissioner Kamal Pant visited the spot and supervised the investigations.

The police learned that Devdeep had paid a visit to his mother's house on Wednesday and returned to his house after dinner. Devdeep told the police that usually his mother would open the door only after confirming the identity of the visitor on the CCTV camera installed outside the house. There was no forced entry. A special team has been formed to nab the accused, the police officer added.