STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

75-year-old woman and her son's friend stabbed to death in south Bengaluru 

The deceased have been identified as Mamatha Basu, from West Bengal, who owned the house, and Debrath Behra (41), who hailed from Odisha.

Published: 08th April 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Mamatha Basu and Debrath Behra

Mamatha Basu and Debrath Behra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 75-year-old woman and her son's friend were found murdered in their house in Puttenahalli in JP Nagar 7th Phase on Thursday. The police said that the murderer, who escaped with a laptop, gold valuables and DVR attached to the CCTV camera, seems to be someone who knew the owner. 

The deceased have been identified as Mamatha Basu, from West Bengal, who owned the house, and Debrath Behra (41), who hailed from Odisha.

Behra recently joined an MNC in the city as a software engineer and had come to Bengaluru only 20 days ago. They were residing in Samptrupti Layout in Konanakunte Ward. Mamatha's son Devdeep Basu lives nearby and was Behra's classmate.

A senior police officer said the incident took place around midnight and the duo were killed inside the house. 

The body of Basu was found on a bed while Behra's body was found on the floor of another room. He seemed to have attempted escaping from the assailants when he was targeted. Both were stabbed to death and their bodies were lying in a pool of blood. 

The incident came to light in the morning when a domestic help came to the house and was shocked to see the bodies. He alerted the police, and the dog squad and Forensic Science Laboratory team inspected the crime scene. The house was found to have been ransacked and gold and cash was missing. Senior police officers including the city police commissioner Kamal Pant visited the spot and supervised the investigations.

The police learned that Devdeep had paid a visit to his mother's house on Wednesday and returned to his house after dinner. Devdeep told the police that usually his mother would open the door only after confirming the identity of the visitor on the CCTV camera installed outside the house. There was no forced entry. A special team has been formed to nab the accused, the police officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru double murder crime Mamatha Basu Debrath Behra Devdeep Basu
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp