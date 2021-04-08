STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Centre yet to appoint director for NIMHANS

Three candidates from outside NIMHANS, including Dr Padma, had applied for the top post after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had advertised for the post in March last year.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Nimhans, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru. (File | EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre is yet to appoint a new Director of the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) even as the term of senior professor of Epidemiology and in-charge director, Dr G Gururaj, is coming to an end on April 12, when he will attain the age of 65 years. The appointment of the Head of Neurology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and the Director-designate Prof M V Padma Srivastava did not come through, though the reasons are yet not known. She was to take charge as NIMHANS Director on February 1 from Dr Gururaj.

The Director of NIMHANS is appointed for a period of five years by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on the recommendations made by the search committee, which are vetted by the Union Health Ministry. According to sources, the ACC is yet to meet and formally to announce the appointment of the new Director. 

Going by the earlier track record, in  the absence of a regular head, the senior-most faculty of NIMHANS will probably be made interim director of the apex mental health institution.The Director’s post became an open selection post after 2012 when NIMHANS was made an Institute of National Importance (INI) by Parliament. Eight candidates had applied for the Director’s post after it had fallen vacant with the superannuation of the then director Gangadhar. 

Those who had applied for the Director’s post included the Head of Department (HoD), Psychiatry, Dr Prathima Murthy, former HoD, Psychiatry, Dr Prabha Chandra, former HoDs, Neurology, Dr Nalini and Dr Pramod Pal and former HoD, Neurosurgery, Dr Malla Bhaskara Rao. 

Three candidates from outside NIMHANS, including Dr Padma, had applied for the top post after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had advertised for the post in March last year. The interview was conducted virtually by the Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIMHANS
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp