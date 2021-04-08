STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four electrocuted at construction site

Police said the incident took place in Indalabele in Attibele, where GR Constructions, a realty firm, has planned to construct ‘GR Samskruthi’ apartment complex.

Published: 08th April 2021

The spot where the freak accident took place, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four workers were electrocuted and six others were injured while erecting a pandal for a pre-launch event ahead of the construction of an apartment complex in Anekal on the outskirts of the city, on Wednesday.The deceased were identified as Vijay Singh (30) from Jharkhand, Akash (30), a native of Kalaburagi, Mahadev (35) of Chamarajanagar and Vishakanta (35) of T Narasipura in Mysuru district. While Vijay Singh was a construction worker, three others were working with a pandal rental business in Attibele.

Police said the incident took place in Indalabele in Attibele, where GR Constructions, a realty firm, has planned to construct ‘GR Samskruthi’ apartment complex. The ground-breaking ceremony and a pre-launch event were planned on Thursday and preparations were for it were being made on Wednesday. Workers of the pandal rental outfit were arranging the lighting and erecting a pandal at the site using iron poles.

“During the works, they lifted an iron pole which came in contact with a 12 kV live wire passing overhead and all the ten people holding the pole were electrocuted. While Singh, Akash, Mahadev and Vishakanta sustained fatal injuries, six others sustained minor injuries in the mishap. All the 10 were rushed to a hospital nearby where four were declared brought dead.

The six injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and their condition is said to be out of danger,” Bengaluru Rural District Additional SP Lakshmi Ganesh K told The New Indian Express.He added that a case will be booked against the construction company, owner of the pandal rental and others for causing death by negligence. Bengaluru Rural SP Ravi D Channannavar and Bescom officials visited the spot following the incident. The Attibele police have registered a case. 

