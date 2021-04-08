STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Identifying deficiency

Iron deficiency that results in anaemia has been a major public health burden in India.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr S Manohar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Iron deficiency that results in anaemia has been a major public health burden in India. The incidence of anaemia is as much as 53.2 per cent among women and 21.7  per cent among men. Iron deficiency occurs when the body lacks adequate iron, which is essential to make haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells enabling them to transfer oxygen around the body. Without enough haemoglobin, the body’s tissues and muscles do not get adequate oxygen and compromises with their functioning. This is when one becomes anaemic.

What causes iron deficiency?
The reasons are many: nutritional deficiency and consumption of food low in iron, inflammatory bowel disease, increased iron requirements during pregnancy and blood loss through heavy periods or internal bleeding. The deficiency can present itself with varied symptoms. In certain cases, it could be asymptomatic. 

Identifying iron deficiency
Unusual tiredness: In case one suffers from unusual fatigue, or feeling tired with breathlessness, they should get their hemoglobin checked. Excessive or chronic blood loss secondary to heavy menstrual blood flow, bleeding hemorrhoids or any other cause for slow chronic blood loss leads to anaemia. With inadequate haemoglobin production, body tissues and muscles get less oxygen and are energy deprived. The heart has to pump harder to provide oxygen to organs and tissues, which leads to fatigue.

Looking pale: Hemoglobin is responsible for the pink healthy look. Visible areas like the skin, the tongue, the inner surface of the eyelids, the nails and other visible areas appear pale to papery white.
Shortness of breath: This is otherwise called effort intolerance. When the demand for oxygen increases as during walking, climbing stairs or any mild forms of exercise, the heart rate and the force of contraction increase, making one experience fatigue, shortness of breath, palpitations, etc.

Headaches: Lack of haemoglobin may also result in inadequate oxygen reaching the brain, leading to widening of the blood vessels and increases blood pressure. This causes a headache and one may feel dizzy.

Palpitation or heart racing: In cases of iron deficiency, the heart has to work extra hard to carry oxygen around the body. This may result in irregular or fast heartbeat and even heart murmurs, an enlarged heart, or heart failure. Dry and damaged hair and skin: In severe cases, it may also lead to hair loss. Keep an eye on your skin and hair health to identify iron deficiency at the right time. Other signs: Strange cravings for food, a feeling of depression, cold hands and feet, and more 
frequent infections.

(The author is the director, Internal Medicine, Sakra World Hospital) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp