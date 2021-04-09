STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can’t stop traffic in Cubbon Park: Govt 

The state government decided that the movement of traffic within Cubbon Park cannot be avoided and should continue as before.

Published: 09th April 2021 05:25 AM

bicycle

A boy rides bicycle in a empty Cubbon Park road. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government decided that the movement of traffic within Cubbon Park cannot be avoided and should continue as before. The state recently informed its decision to the Karnataka High Court in response to a contempt petition filed by Cubbon Park Walkers Association. 

While disposing a PIL filed by the association on October 22, 2020, the court had directed Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and the then Urban Development Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh to consider the petitioner’s representation on regulating traffic. Since the same was not considered, the petitioner filed a contempt petition. 

In response to the court’s notice on the petition, the state government advocate submitted that after reviewing all the departments’ opinions, they came to the said decision. In view of this submission, the division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice N S Sanjay Gowda dropped the contempt proceedings against the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary.

