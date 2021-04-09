STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court sentences former KIADB officer, villager to two years in corruption case

The investigations had revealed that the SLAO had disbursed a compensation of Rs 1,39,50,000 to Muniraju, even though the latter was not the actual owner of the property.

Published: 09th April 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court has convicted a retired KAS officer and another person in a corruption case, and sentenced them to two years of imprisonment. Accused K B Chikkabettaiah, who is 71-year-old now, was a Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) with the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). He had disbursed a compensation of Rs 1.39 crore to the other accused, Muniraju, a resident of Horamavu village, though the latter was not the landowner.

During investigation of the case in 2010, the Lokayukta police found that KIADB officers were involved in corruption and criminal misappropriation during payment of compensation in favour of landowners in land acquisition proceedings. In pursuance of the report, a case was registered against Chikkabettaiah, and others. During the probe, the police secured the case file and documents relating to the payment of compensation pertaining to Survey no. 74/2 of Arebinnamangala village in Bengaluru taluk.

The investigations had revealed that the SLAO had disbursed a compensation of Rs 1,39,50,000 to Muniraju, even though the latter was not the actual owner of the property. The SLAO had demanded illegal gratification of Rs 10 lakh and Muniraju, who had falsely claimed he was the actual owner and purchaser of the acquired land through a registered sale deed, had received the compensation. After completion of the investigation, the Lokayukta police had filed the charge-sheet.

Lakshminarayana Bhat, the 23rd Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge and Special Judge for PC (Prevention of Corruption) Act cases, found the accused guilty on Tuesday. While Chikkabettaiah was levied a penalty of Rs 2.10 lakh, Muniraju was fined Rs 2 lakh.

THE CASE
Officer sought Rs 10 lakh to disburse compensation of Rs 1.39 cr to second accused though latter not a landowner

Muniraju falsely claimed he was actual owner of the acquired land and got compensation

