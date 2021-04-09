STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunk flyer strips naked, misbehaves with crew on AirAsia flight, booked

The flight, which departed from Kempegowda International Airport at 12.46 am on April 6, reached Indira Gandhi International Airport at 3.21 am.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a recent incident onboard an AirAsia India flight from Bengaluru to New Delhi, a drunk passenger misbehaved with a cabin crew member and later stripped himself naked. He has been booked by the Delhi Police after the flight landed. 

The incident happened on flight No. i5-722 on April 6. The flight, which departed from Kempegowda International Airport at 12.46 am, reached Indira Gandhi International Airport at 3.21 am.

Quoting a passenger onboard the flight, an ANI report from New Delhi said, "Firstly, the unruly passenger started a heated argument with the cabin crew member about life jackets. He later misbehaved with the crew member and suddenly took off all his clothes." He was brought under control with the help of co-passengers.

An AirAsia India spokesperson confirmed the incident to The New Indian Express

A statement issued by AirAsia India said, "An inebriated guest onboard i5-722, from Bengaluru to New Delhi on 6 April behaved in an inappropriate manner including with a cabin crew on duty inflight. The guest was advised repeatedly and paid heed only after multiple requests by crew members."

The matter was reported on landing at Delhi Airport to the police, it added 

The statement further said that under the Disruptive Passenger Handling policy, "necessary action has been initiated by AirAsia India on the basis of regulations governing the safety and wellbeing of aircraft and passengers.

The airline has a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour on its flights and strongly condemns incidents of such nature, the spokesperson added. 
 

