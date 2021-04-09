STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials to convince students to appear for SSLC examination

Most schools have completed the SSLC syllabus and students are now revising it before the exam.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar chairs a meeting with DDPIs and BEOs of Bengaluru North, South and Rural on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most schools have completed the SSLC syllabus and students are now revising it before the exam. They should be motivated to appear for the examination as there have been doubts over them writing the exam because of the present Covid scenario, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.Talking to DDPIs and BEOs of Bengaluru North, South and Rural on Thursday, he told them to ensure that students who have enrolled do not miss the exam. The exam should be held with integrity and monitored strictly. Officials will face disciplinary action if they focus on unnecessary aspects of the exam, he warned.At taluk or hobli level, head teachers will be informed about pepping up students and steps taken to conduct the exam. 

Officials have been told to keep track of students who have registered for the board exam, but did not attend classes. Officials should follow up with these students, contact them over phone to counsel them and to convince them to attend the exam, he said. Each exam hall will have only 18-20 students to counter the spread of Coronavirus, he added. 

Some schools have completed the syllabus, while others are a few chapters short of completion. Wherever there is a shortage of staff, teachers should be temporarily shifted from nearby schools to complete the syllabus, he said. 

Kumar, who is on a statewide tour to examine whether the SSLC syllabus has been completed, inspected four districts in Belagavi division.He said steps have been taken for inter-departmental coordination for the exam. Officials should ensure that the students are not inconvenienced as the exam is being held during monsoon, he added.

