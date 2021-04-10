12.5k computers to reach govt colleges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The higher education department has started distributing 12,500 debonded computers under its ‘Help Educate’ initiative, said officials. The initiative aims to help students and train teachers. The programme reaches out to corporates for the infrastructural development of government colleges.The computers will be sent to government undergraduate colleges, engineering colleges and technical education colleges.

Department of collegiate education commissioner Pradeep P flagged off the vehicles which were carrying the computers from the department’s office on Seshadri Road on Friday. Speaking to TNIE, Pradeep said that to aid 430 government undergraduate colleges, 85 polytechnic and 14 engineering colleges, 30,000 computers will be needed.

He said that as part of the MoU with Cognizant, 9,000 advanced computers have come in from various states. In future, they will be handing over 8,000 more ecomputers. “Over the months, discussions were under way as to how to put these computers to use at government colleges and how they are to be transported. Rotary Club came forward to help with the same,” he said.