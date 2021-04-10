STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bridge courses to help students from next year

He said that the previous year’s syllabus would be taught in a comprehensive manner.

Published: 10th April 2021 06:41 AM

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said on Friday that the education department was planning to conduct bridge courses for students in the next academic year, to fill gaps in learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the previous year’s syllabus would be taught in a comprehensive manner.

The minister further directed BEOs and DDPIs to visit the examination centres in their areas and try to repair the buildings, if needed, as monsoon will soon hit the state. He said that at present, 8,75,798 students are writing the SSLC exams in 3,020 centres, and 7,01,561 students are writing PU exams across 1,037 centres. 

“All the departments are joining hands to make the examination a success,” he said. NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides, and Indian Red Cross volunteers will join hands with the education department to ensure exams are held smoothly. Replying to a question on NEET and JEE preparation, he said that the syllabus 
has been cut short to help students.

Apex court praises state 

When the issue of conducting the preliminary exams of civil services was raised, he said the Supreme Court of India which cited the example of Karnataka for the the successful conduct of the examination and directed the UPSC to emulate the state’s model.

