STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Steered by the travel bug

Renting a motor home or caravan to travel across the state and beyond is Bengalureans’ idea of a change of scene in these pandemic-ridden times

Published: 10th April 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Caravans by Trippy Wheels 

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Clare s’ recent trip was memorable for many reasons. Not only was it the 23-year-old’s first travel plan post the lockdown but it was also something she’d never tried before: To rent a caravan to Sakleshpur with her friends. The two-day trip left her with many sweet memories. “Once, we came across the ruins of a church, which was by the side of a water body. We halted there for lunch. And since the caravan comes equipped with a portable stove, we made some Maggi and fried chicken, and enjoyed it along a river,” says the engineer, who went on this trip with two other friends from the city. 

Clare is not the only one hopping aboard the caravan express. According to Chandrakanth Ramoji, while this form of tourism was novel in India, the pandemic helped it become more popular.

So much so that even though Ramoji shifted his company Camper Trails’ base from Bengaluru to Goa, he is still getting enquiries about his trailers (where a caravan is hitched onto an SUV). “I get at least 2-3 enquiries daily from people,” he says, adding that he plans to launch again in October, with a minibus or tempo that has been converted into a caravan. 

Similar to Camper Trails, companies like Trippy Wheels and LuxeCamper, offer caravan tourism. Sanjna Hangal, who co-founded Trippy Wheels with Vathsala C R, says their caravans – for 4, 6 and 8 people – come with sleeping and cooking facilities, indoor and outdoor games, and camping gear. “A driver comes along too. We left out a restroom in the caravan because waste disposal is a hassle. We have tie-ups with over 60 hostels and homestays in south India where people can use their facilities,” she says, adding that while enquiries are on the rise, bookings aren’t made until two weeks before the trip. 

LuxeCamper come with sleeping
and cooking amenities

Tiger Ramesh, CEO and founder of LuxeCamper, sees five bookings a month. “Kabini, Bheemeshwari, Hampi, BR Hills, Sakleshpur, Kodagu, Goa, Mangaluru and Bandipur are popular,” says Ramesh. LuxeCamper’s caravans – which are 9-10 tonne buses – come with a driver, tour operator, AC, shower, toilets, WiFi, TV, etc.    

Nazmi Rafique Hasan, who recently surprised her husband with a caravan trip to Bheemishwari, is glad she got a chance to travel like this during such times. “The jungle lodge we were parked at overnight was open and isolated, which made us feel safe. We started our mornings being greeted by monkeys jumping on the caravan’s roof and deer grazing on the grass outside,” says Hsan,who is now planning a trip with her parents. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp