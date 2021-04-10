Sweet beginnings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Arshina Tambuli

Ingredients

Refined oil - 10 ml

Cumin seeds - 10 gm

Whole white peppercorn- 6 gm

Fresh turmeric roots - 60 gm

Grated coconut - 50 gm

Jaggery - 20 gm

Yoghurt - 200 ml

Water - 350 ml

Salt - 6 gm

Coconut oil - 10 ml

Method

Heat refined oil in a pan, add cumin seeds (6g), whole white peppercorn, fresh turmeric root (peeled and roughly cut), and sauté till lightly browned.

Remove the pan from heat and add grated coconut and jaggery. Grind this mixture into a fine paste (use water as required, 50 ml approx)

Whisk the yoghurt till smooth and add to the paste. Adjust the consistency with chilled water. It should be flowy and drinkable.

Heat coconut oil, add jeera (4g) and pour it on the prepared ‘tambuli’ and mix well. Rest the tempered tambuli in the refrigerator for 45 minutes. Strain and store in the refrigerator till required.

Serve chilled.

- Mandaar Sukhtankar, corporate chef, Oota Bangalore

Dry fruit chandrakala

For the dough

Refined flour - 200 gm

Ghee - 50 gm

Water - as needed

For the filling

Sweet kalakand - 100 gm

Cashew - 20 gm

Almonds - 20 gm

Pistachio - 20 gm

For the sugar syrup

Sugar - 500 gm

Water - 250 ml

Pinch of saffron strands

Method

Add the ghee to the maida and shorten the dough. Mix water little by little and knead a soft yet tight dough. Leave for rest.

Chop the dry fruits finely and mix with the sweet kalakand. Keep aside.

In a saucepan, mix the sugar and water. Boil and make a syrup of one-string consistency.

Roll out the rested dough into a big sheet of 1/8 inch thickness. Take a round cutter and cut out circular sheets. Take one sheet and put a little filling of the dry fruit kalakand in the centre. Apply some water on the sides and put another sheet on top to seal well. Rotate the excess dough into a ribbon like design and set all aside.

Now in a frying pan, add all the sealed chandrakalas on low to medium heat oil and start frying slowly till cooked well with a nice reddish-brown colour. Remove and add all these immediately to the warm sugar syrup. Keep them dipped for a minute. Remove and strain.

Plate them and garnish with saffron strands and chopped dry nuts. Chandrakala is ready to be served.

– Sagar Kataria, chef and owner, Agni Sagar

Gasagase Payasa

Ingredients

Poppy seeds - 45 gm

Rice - 10 gm

Milk - 200 ml

Fresh coconut - 30 gm

Jaggery - 40 gm

Cardamom

powder - 3 gm

Salt - 3 gm

Ghee - 30 gm

Raisins - 10 gm

Cashew nut - 15 gm

Method

Take a pan, roast poppy seeds and rice on medium heat until it turns golden brown in colour. Remove it from the flame and allow it to cool.

Grind it into a coarse mixture, add grated coconut and water and grind into smooth mixture.

Heat sauce pan with milk on medium flame, add the

ground poppy seeds and coconut mixture, cardamom pods, jaggery and simmer it for 20 minutes.

In a small pan, heat ghee and fry cashew nut and raisins.

Pour it on top of payasam and serve.

– Altamsh Patel, executive chef, Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore