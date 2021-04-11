STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In the company of heroes

This 15-year-old World War 2 game continues to be a favourite for avid gamers

Published: 11th April 2021 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU : As subject matter goes, it’s easy to argue that World War II is a played-out theme. That ground has been pretty solidly covered in a number of memorable games; heck, three of the reigning FPS franchises started out as World War II games Call of Duty, Battlefield and Medal of Honor. So many stellar games, all focused on one six-year span of history; and yet, there’s one that might’ve flown under your radar.  Company of Heroes isn’t an FPS at all, it’s a real-time strategy game and, not only is it a great WW2 game, it might just be one of the most important RTS games to have come out since the turn of the century. Company of Heroes doesn’t hold back the opening mission calls on you to storm the beaches at Normandy on D-Day, and it just goes on from there.

The game follows two military units, Able Company (infantry division) and Fox Company (airborne), as they fight their way through the many operations and engagements that set the Allies up for victory in Europe. Here’s what sets Company of Heroes apart, though it made an RTS game feel cinematic. First-person shooters had already learned this trick, although it would probably reach its culmination with Call of Duty 4 the year after Company of Heroes released; but strategy games stuck to their removed point-of-view. Company of Heroes changed that by putting you right in the thick of the action bullets flew, buildings crumbled, this was World War II like you’d never seen it before.

You still had perspective and you could still form and execute a strategy, but Company of Heroes demanded your attention and your urgency. With its tighter focus on just two companies, this game made the European front come alive like no strategy game had managed before. No longer were you playing some sort of cosmic chess game with your forces here, you’d be sending squads scurrying into cover as you desperately try to outflank that MG nest that’s got you pinned down. That zoomed-in action and constant drive elevate Company of Heroes to something far beyond the run of the mill. 

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the graphics. They were amazing back in 2006 and they haven’t aged too badly at all. Watching buildings and hedgerows splinter and disintegrate under bullets and mortar fire is still as captivating now as it was back then. Audio design also deserves a shout-out, as the threatening rumble of a Tiger will have you on edge before you ever spot the mechanical behemoth.

So, in summary, this game is 15 years old and still absolutely worth your time. Heck, ask me again in another ten years and I’ll probably say the same. Real-time strategy games were stuck in a bit of a rut at the time, but this shook things up properly and set the template for what RTS games would attempt for years to come. Company of Heroes pulled you down from being a godlike eye-in-the-sky and shoved you in the trenches, and that’s why it’s an all-time great.

What’s New?

Star Wars: Republic Commando
This kinda came out of nowhere, but Star Wars: Republic Commando — one of the most popular Star Wars games ever made — is getting an enhanced edition re-release on Switch and PS4 16 years after it came out. There are times when your first instinct is to ask why when you should really just say thank you, and this feels like one of those times.

It Takes Two
A Way Out was an excellent co-op game from a few years ago that required you to play it with another player, either locally or over the internet. It Takes Two shares the same requirement, but looks like a very different take on the same genre - there’s much more emotional depth to this story, and this is high on my to-try list.

Stellaris
I have been playing so much Stellaris for two weeks, I’ve barely had time for anything else. I’m still trying to sort out what I want to say about this gargantuan game, but two things are clear — it’s excellent, and taken over my life.

Arjun Sukumaran
(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp