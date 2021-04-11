More than fun and games 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the night curfew in place, parents are in a dilemma again about how they will keep their kids busy. While boardgames are the first thought to pop into mind, there are many options beyond the pandemic favourite Ludo. Enter Indian traditional board games, which are just as fun. In an aim to teach children its value, Studio Tamaala, an art and culture studio at JP Nagar, has arranged ‘Tamaala Traditional Games of India’, where people come and try out 20 different traditional games of India.

Participants can also try out Pachisi,

which was improvised into

modern-day Ludo

Some of the games one can explore include Pagade, Chauka Barah, Chausar and Aadu Huli Aata. Vinay Prashant, co-founder of the studio, says these games have been played by our grandparents, which is why, it can also provide a sense of bonding between the older and younger generation. “Grandparents are given charge to explain the rules since they know it in and out.

It brings down that communication gap between generations,” says Prashant, adding that these games are still relevant. He continues, “Since most of the games are 1,500-2,000 years old, there is a lot of strategy involved, which helps children in critical thinking.”

Prashant also emphasises that not just family bonding, these games also teach a lot about the country’s history. Many of the games are by different names in different states. “The game might be the same but it will be known by different names. For example, what we know as Aadu Huli Aata is known as Bagh Bakr in many Northern states,” says Prashant, adding that these traditional games have been the base for many new games.

“For instance, Ludo has its base in Pachisi but it was taken by Europeans and improvised into the modern-day game we know,” says Prashant, adding that by popularising such games will also give a sense of employment to different communities in the country who are working towards making these board games.

The event is happening at Tamaala Studios, JP Nagar, till April 15