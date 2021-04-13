STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Caged on Church Street

While visitors look forward to enjoying the European vibe brought about by the vehicular ban in the area, now extended to May, residents feel they are being “held hostage”

Published: 13th April 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bengalureans taking a stroll down Church Street during weekends after traffic was banned in the area

By Sanath Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many have come to enjoy the weekend vehicle ban on Church Street (an initiative implemented by Directorate of Urban and Land Transport along with partners like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board), residents of the area are not in favour of this move, especially since it has been extended till May 2021. Residents of Daffodils, Deauville, Ghar Apartments, etc are expressing their displeasure, some even terming it “thoughtless”. 

They also complain that service executives like plumbers and domestic help are unable to comply with the vehicular ban on weekends. “We are an elderly couple and cannot walk all the way till the main road for a cab. Allowing a plumber or a domestic help on weekends has also become a hassle. A few weeks back, a lot of water was wasted only because the plumber refused to walk over to our home on a weekend, carrying heavy tools,” says a resident who wished to remain anonymous. 

KP John, who is a resident of Church Street for more than 50 years now, has seen the locality go through numerous changes over the years. The vehicular ban, however, has been the hardest to accept. His biggest gripe? The lack of freedom to invite guests and other people to his home. “This initiative cannot go on forever. I have planned to repair my house and I have to hold up important works as labourers and other construction personnel cannot get the materials to my doorstep on weekends. Moreover, DULT has not consulted enough residents before going ahead with this initiative. The authorities need to address these issues immediately,” says John. 

Ramasastry Ambarish, president of Church Street Welfare Association and resident of Deauville Apartment, rues, “This is an utterly ridiculous move. They are trampling on our fundamental right to free access. They have held us hostage for six months. I have addressed the issues through letters, but got no answer from them. They don’t give passes to domestic help and other visitors to our home. We also suggested they allow vehicles for residents only from BPL office to Coconut Grove and block the rest of Church Street on weekends.” 

V Manjula, commissioner of DULT, says, “Residents and even their immediate family members have been given passes for vehicles so that their movement is not hindered. Cities across the world are using Covid-19 as an opportunity to pedestrianise their streets, reduce carriage way for motorised vehicles and ensure decongestion. If we want a liveable and more sustainable  city, we need to embrace and scale up such initiatives across the city.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Church Street
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp