Can’t conduct online exams: Ashwath Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayan, who is also the minister for higher education, made it clear on Monday that it is not possible to hold online examinations for higher classes. 

Published: 13th April 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also the minister for higher education, made it clear on Monday that it is not possible to hold online examinations for higher classes. After holding a meeting on the Covid situation, he said, “It will not be possible to conduct online exams under the present system. They will be held only in the offline mode and a few deemed universities may be able to hold online exams. But government institutions will not be able to do it,” he said.

The timetable for degree, post-graduation, diploma, and engineering exams has been slightly affected because of the ongoing bus strike and exams will resume immediately after the strike ends, he added.
He said the academic year 2021-22 will begin with online classes for the first few days.

