Fed up with his drinking, woman murders husband

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman pourakarmika allegedly murdered her husband in JJ Nagar police station limits in the wee hours of Monday. The man was purportedly an alcoholic. The deceased has been identified as Mohan (41), who drove a garbage auto for a living. The police have arrested his wife, Padma (36), for the murder. The couple has three children.

Police said Mohan was addicted to drinking, and would come home drunk every day, which would lead to quarrels with his wife.“On Sunday night, Mohan came home drunk and demanded money from his wife to buy more alcohol. The quarrel continued for a few hours, until Padma pushed him down and killed him by stamping her leg on his neck. The incident took place at around 3.30 am,” police added.