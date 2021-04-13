Festive season: Shoppers, travelers clog Bengaluru roads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A look at the city roads on Monday evening showed the panic-stricken public throwing Covid norms out of the window, speculating a lockdown. In a rush to leave Bengaluru and to buy items for the festival, people forgot the pandemic. Large crowds were seen at markets and stores making Ugadi purchases. Some were bulk buying, thinking that a lockdown is imminent due to the surge of Covid cases.

This, despite the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan putting all rumours to rest. The chief minister had stated earlier on Monday in Bidar that there is no plan for a lockdown and had asked people to compulsorily adhere to Covid norms.

The rush was seen at supermarkets and departmental stores. People also crowded many bus terminals and depots like Majestic, Yeshwanthpur and those on city outskirts and some even climbed on top of private buses to get out of the city.

While some were keen to go home for the festival, many were returning to their villages fearing lockdown. City roads leading to outskirts and to neighbouring districts like Tumkuru Road, Mysuru Road, Magadi Road and Sarjapura Road saw jam-packed traffic.

