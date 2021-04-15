STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Earlier the find, better the life 

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an auto-immune inflammatory disease of the central nervous system resulting in repeated demyelination and damage to the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

Published: 15th April 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr P ramod Krishnan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an auto-immune inflammatory disease of the central nervous system resulting in repeated demyelination and damage to the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. The immune cells inflict targeted and repetitive damage to the myelin coating of the central nervous syst em r e sul t ing in the characteristic clinical and MRI changes of MS. A host of environmental factors and genetic predisposition combine to result in this disease. The role of each of these in the pathophysiology of MS is yet to be fully ascertained. It is more prevalent in countries with a temperate climate where it is a major cause of disability, but is being increasingly diagnosed in tropical countries, including India.

This may reflect the increased incidence of the disease or may be due to the widespread availability of advanced investigation techniques like MRI. MS commonly occurs in patients between ages 20 to 45 years and is more common in women.

A variety of symptoms in MS depends on the areas of the central nervous system. Symptoms are acute in onset and may occur in the form of impaired vision in one or both eyes, numbness or weakness in a part of the body, impairment of bladder function, unsteady gait and incoordination. Fatigue and shooting pain in the face or extremities are some of the uncommon symptoms of MS. One should seek immediate medical attention if any of these symptoms appear.

The diagnosis of MS is established by the presence of typical clinical features described above and supported by investigations like MRI, cerebrospinal fluid analysis and blood investigations. Once the diagnosis of MS is established, the patient is immediately administered a short course of steroids to reduce brain inflammation and enhance healing. Treatment is usually lifelong and requires regular monitoring with MRI brain and blood tests under the supervision of a neurologist. The effect of medications is enhanced by a healthy lifestyle with emphasis on good nutrition and regular exercise. (HOD and Consultant - Neurology, Epileptology, Manipal Hospital)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp