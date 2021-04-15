Five arrested for murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Thalaghattapura police arrested five persons, including a minor boy, in connection with a murder. The accused have been identified as Nagaraj (29), Arun Rathod alias Manjunath (26), Manju (25) and Parashuram alias Rama (25). A 17-year-old boy is also allegedly involved in the case. They have been charged with murdering Rajkumar AR alias Amit Kumar (33). Police said Rajkumar, Nagaraj and the minor worked at a transport firm. While the deceased was a writer, Nagaraj was a tipper driver and the minor worked as a cleaner. Police said Nagaraj had loans to pay.

Hence, he allegedly conspired to murder Rajkumar, so that he could become the writer and also sell the latter’s car. He roped in the cleaner to get the job done. On the night of March 27, they both attacked Rajkumar with a machete and cement brick and killed him, after which they burnt also body near Turahalli forest. Based on the information provided by Nagaraj after his arrest, the three other accomplices were arrested.