Mosques in containment zones to remain shut

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the holy month of Ramadan begins from Wednesday, the state government has issued guidelines in mosques. Unlike last year, when prayers were not allowed during the first wave, this time, prayers will be allowed with all precautions in place. Mosques in containment zones should remain closed till the zone is de-notified.

Mosques outside containment zones will be allowed to open up but large gatherings are prohibited and one should maintain a distance of 2m and there should be a trained volunteer who will thermal screen every individual entering the mosque. The mosques should be sanitised at regular intervals. Only farz namaz will be allowed in mosques. People have to perform sunnath and nawafil nazam at home.

During iftar, the musallies shall be advised to break their fast in thir homes and come to the mosque only for prayers. This apart, taraweeh namaz can be carried out by taking all the precautionary measures and jamats can be made. One should not allow extra musallis when the spaces fills up in mosques and they should wait for the next batch of jamath. Longer zikr and duwas should be discouraged for allowing the next jammath to offer prayers.

The mosques shall be opened five minutes before the azan so that salath timings are fixed and carried out in order to finish one or more batches. People have to bring their own mats for prayers. Instructions on Covid appropriate behaviour should be placed at the mosque in vernacular languages.