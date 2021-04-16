STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mango export may take a hit this year

The most awaited fruit of the summer season — the mangoes — are here. But this year, they have become more dearer. Also, for the first time, export is likely to dip due to the high cargo rates.

Published: 16th April 2021

Mangoes (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

According to officials from the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd, cargo rates have been hiked, making export unviable for farmers. Corporation Chairman K V N Nagaraj told The New Indian Express, “Cargo rates now work out to Rs 250 per kg. It has increased by Rs 100 and the farmer has to bear the cost, which they are not ready to do so. The price, at present, for one kg of Alphonso from Ramanagara costs Rs 200-250 and Kesari is Rs 150. So, no one is keen to bear the high charges.”

During this time of the year, the state caters to the rising demand of mangoes from the Gulf. The most demand comes from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries.Nagaraj said the board is a mere facilitator between farmers and buyers and that there is little the board can do. “To make up for the loss of export, the board is now concentrating on increasing local orders and supply to factories for pulp, juices and other products. Also, this year, there will be more focus on supplying mangoes to domestic markets.”

Last year, due to Covid-19, most sales were online and farmers had sold 100 tonnes in Bengaluru through the board’s online portal. Also, around 600 tonnes were sold by partnering with apartment associations. Nagaraj added that they were expecting the production to be 14 lakh tonnes this year, but due to the rains, the production is likely to see a dip by 4-5 lakh tonnes.

Book orders online
The Board on Thursday announced that mangoes can be booked through its portal- https://www.karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in. “Farmers have been given access so that they can directly receive orders and supply them to consumers, for a fee. Supply and bookings through post offices will also be done. Apart from the state government entering into MoUs with private firms for supply, the Board is also partnering with private firms,” he said. 

