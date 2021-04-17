Ministers brainstorm to rein in Covid

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of Covid-positive cases increasing in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru, the eight ministers representing the city assembly constituencies are back in action. Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, R Ashoka, Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, ST Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, K Gopalaiah and Aravind Limbavali a few of whom were in charge of electioneering for bypolls in Karnataka as well as outside the state are in their constituencies, holding marathon meetings with officials.

On Friday, Housing Minister V Somanna, who represents Govindarajanagar assembly constituency and is in charge of Bengaluru East, held a meeting with BBMP officials and elected representatives. He conducted a review meeting on Covid cases, medical facilities and vaccination. He later told the media that he had instructed BBMP and health officials not to wait till a BU number is generated, but to admit a patient immediately to hospital, and ensure there is no delay in treatment.

He directed officials to increase the number of Covid Care Centres and fever clinics in each ward, and to start using hotels, if necessary. In two days, 10 more ventilators will be added to Ambedkar Medical College and the 150-bed Chakra Super Speciality Hospital in Shivajinagar will be inaugurated on Saturday to add to Covid-19 facilities, he said. A request was also made to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to increase the supply of vaccines to Bengaluru. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has requested for 3 lakh vaccines for Bengaluru.

Somanna said there was a need to increase aggressive testing in wards like Shivajinagar, and ensure better medical facilities. Excise Minister and Mahalakshmi Layout MLA K Gopalaiah organised a Zoom interaction with people from his constituency from his office in Nagapura. The panel of Health Commissioner Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, Dr Sathyanarayana and Dr Satish from Manipal Hospitals, health and BBMP officials, besides experts, were present to answer questions on Covid and medical facilities, sources from Gopalaiah’s office said.

Education Minister Suresh Kumar is holding frequent meetings with BBMP officials in his constituency, Rajajinagar. He has constituted a volunteers’ team in each ward, which helps trace contacts of Covid patients, and brings awareness on vaccination. The Deputy CM, who represents Malleswaram and is in charge of Bengaluru West, is conducting a review meeting every day. Sources in his office said he is planning to depute trained male and female nurses to interact with patients and their families who are isolated. They will assist them with medicine, and also counsel them.