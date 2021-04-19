STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hapusa in Namma Ooru

Here’s Hapusa, the latest gin brand to enter Bengaluru whose ingredients are procured from the Himalayas.

Published: 19th April 2021 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

The latest gin brand to enter Bengaluru is Hapusa, world’s first Himalayan dry gin, a product of Nao Spirits and Beverages.

The latest gin brand to enter Bengaluru is Hapusa, world’s first Himalayan dry gin, a product of Nao Spirits and Beverages.

By Anagha M
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The past three or four years have seen a rise in the popularity of gin in Bengaluru. Local brands, as well as international ones, have found a huge market here. The latest gin brand to enter Bengaluru is Hapusa, world’s first Himalayan dry gin, a product of Nao Spirits and Beverages. Boasting indigenous Indian ingredients and botanicals, Hapusa (named after the Sanskrit word for juniper), does not have any artificial sugars. We speak to Anand Virmani, the CEO and Distiller at Nao Spirits and Beverages, about the flavour profile, food pairings and the gin market: 

What is a Himalayan dry gin?
A dry gin is the one which is devoid of any artificial flavour or sugar. Hapusa is called a Himalayan dry gin as we use indigenous juniper berries found near the snowline in the Himalayas.

How would you describe Hapusa’s flavour profile?
Hapusa is Sanskrit for juniper. The untamed flavour and aroma of the juniper triumphs in the gin and is further complemented by other indigenous botanicals such as the gondhoraj lime, fresh turmeric, raw mango, ginger, cardamom, almond and coriander seeds. Found near the snow line in the Himalayas, the elusive Juniper Berries provide a beautiful structure to the gin while the turmeric and the delectable raw mango make Hapusa, a unique contemporary gin, ideal for sipping.

What other flavours does it work well with?
Hapusa is a sipping gin that can be enjoyed all by itself straight from the freezer at “mountain temperature” or as part of classic spirit-forward cocktails like the martini or the negroni. A gin and tonic with Hapusa would be best enjoyed with a wedge of orange which is squeezed and dropped into the glass.

Are there any food pairings that you recommend?
Yes. Lots! When having neat or in a martini, Hapusa pairs really well with complex cheeses – Matured cheddar or Blue cheese pair perfectly. Hapusa also finds a great match in rich, dark chocolates.

What do you feel about the Indian gin market and your competitors? 
India has usually been dominated by brown spirits, especially whiskey and rum; however, a shift in the preference of the consumers has been noticed as urban Indians are gravitating towards Gin as their go-to drink. The Gin market in India is dominated by the value and low-price category but the real growth is in the premium and standard segments currently dominated by imported brands.

There has been a spurt of new home-grown brands that have entered the space and we couldn’t be more excited. Gin culture in India is at a very nascent stage and the flames need to be fanned for it to really take shape. New brands and launches add excitement and create overall interest in the category. This is bound to benefit each brand individually.

The brand has already done well in a few a European countries. Why did you decide to launch in Bangalore only now?
Bangalore has a great gin-loving audience. We always wanted to make Hapusa available to them but unfortunately Karnataka is one of the most expensive markets to operate in from the perspective of excise tax investment. We’re happy to have finally crossed that hurdle.  Rs 3,750. In select retail outlets

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hapusa Bengaluru Himalayan dry gin
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp