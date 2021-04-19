Treated water gives new life to Doddabommasandra Lake

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Residents of Kodigehalli, Vidyarayanapura, Nanjappa Layout, Doddabommasandra and Tidlu village can look forward to a better summer on the waterfront. Revival of the 126-acre Doddabommasandra Lake using treated water from the Sewage Treatment Plant installed nearby has ushered in a huge change in the surroundings.

In a classic instance of the government and private player working in tandem for a social cause, the State spent Rs 15 crore to create many public amenities here since 2012. Later, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) set up an STP at a cost of Rs 13 crore, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The plant has been operational for two months and has transformed the lake into a hangout spot for residents.

Water sustainability researcher, popularly known as ‘Zen Rainman’ S Vishwanath told TNIE, “This is the first instance of a private firm using CSR funding to build an STP. The STP has the capacity of treating 10 Million Litres Per Day (MLD). The lake uses 8 MLD from it while the rest is used by BEL for its purposes.” The groundwater level has clearly gone up, said Vishwanath. Open wells are now brimming with water, while individual borewells are yielding considerable water, he added.

Byatarayanapura MLA and former minister Krishna Byregowda said that many amenities were provided for developing physical infrastructure around the lake from 2012-2018. “It included a 4-km walking track and planting of over 1,500 trees. However, the lake was not getting water. Based on my experience in reviving other lakes in my constituency at Jakkur and Rachenahalli with the help of STPs, we decided to do the same here,” he said.

Since BEL was in the vicinity, they were approached to fund it, and agreed. “Getting permissions from the revenue department, forest department and Lake Development Authority took some time as the new NGT guidelines had to be adhered to. After the STP became operational, thousands of people are benefiting from it, apart from birds and fish,” he said.

The letting of sewage water and waste into the underground drainage has been stopped, which is a big plus, the MLA said. “It has been converted into a precious commodity like water, which in turn has rejuvenated the lake,” he explained. Former corporator of Doddabommasandra N E Pillappa said he contributed substantially from the ward funds to instal granite benches, kids’ play area, tank bund, inlets for the lake and landscaping work.