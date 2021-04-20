41-year-old chain snatcher thrashed by mob dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A chain snatcher, who was thrashed by locals in Madanayakanahalli, succumbed to his injuries in NIMHANS on Monday. The deceased, Mahesh G (41), had tried to flee with an elderly woman’s gold chain on Sunday afternoon.

Mahesh, who worked as a cab driver, was involved in a series of chain-snatching incidents, and also in an attempt to murder case. He was recently arrested by Surya City police, allegedly for gambling.

Police said that around 12.30 pm, Shanthamma along with her two grandchildren was heading to her petty shop, and Mahesh came on his scooter and snatched her gold chain. She raised an alarm. Passersby who noticed the incident caught Mahesh and thrashed him, before alerting police. He was rushed to hospital for first aid, from where he was referred to NIMHANS, but he succumbed late in the night. Police have detained five suspects.