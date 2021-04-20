STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru hospitals come up with home care plans

Some providing home isolation services for 14 days, others giving service for 7 days, depending on patient’s requirements 

Published: 20th April 2021 05:48 AM

express illustration

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the rush of people rushing to hospitals, health care facilities and hospitals have now come up with home quarantine packages to encourage Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms to quarantine themselves at home.While some hospitals are providing home isolation services for 14 days, some other are giving the service for seven days too, depending on patient’s requirements. The demand for such care is also witnessing a rise, according to the doctors at some of the hospitals.

Dr Brunda M S, Consultant, Internal Medicine, at Aster CMI Hospital, says, “We are currently providing home isolation services at Rs 8,000 for 14 days. As the cases are increasing every day with the second wave, we have seen a rise in demand for home care services by 200 per cent.

”While some hospitals are currently offering alternate day video consultation with a doctor, health update through timely follow-ups with nurses twice a day, dietitian consultation and rehabilitation, some others provide daily doctor and nursing consultations too.

At Arka Hospital, the package includes daily doctor consultation, nursing consultation three times a day for 14 days, physician, endocrinologist, dietitian consultation three times in 14 days, psychiatrist consultation and also provides digital thermometer, digital BP measuring instruments, digital pulse oxymeter, 14 masks, glove box, sanitizers.

Columbia Asia Hospital on Sarjapur Road has introduced home quarantine for seven days. The package is inclusive of doctor and dietician consultations, daily nurse assessment and preference for bed allotment. Additional benefits are on chargeable basis.

