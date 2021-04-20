STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman files plaint against hubby for sexual torture

A 22-year-old homemaker has accused her husband of torturing her into watching porn movies, acting like a porn star, and drinking urine.

Published: 20th April 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old homemaker has accused her husband of torturing her into watching porn movies, acting like a porn star, and drinking urine. Besides a police complaint, the woman has also filed for divorce. Kavana (name changed), a native of Devanahalli, married Abhinash, a resident of Sheegehalli near Kadugodi, in November 2018.

According to her complaint, her husband was normal during the first 2-3 months of their marriage, after which he allegedly started harassing her.

“In the night, he would show me porn videos in the bedroom and ask me to please him the same way as shown in them. If I refused, he used to assault me. He made me sleep naked throughout the night, kicking and strangling me, and slamming me against the bed. He was also forcing me to drink alcohol and urine,” the woman narrated in her complaint.

It is also alleged that Abhinash threatened to burn his wife alive if she spoke about the harassment to her parents. When she revealed the matter to her mother-in-law, the latter allegedly told her to listen to her husband. The mother and son were allegedly also restricting her from making phone calls to her parents.

“Elders from both the families held four rounds of talks to resolve the issue, but in vain. I have also approached the family court seeking a divorce,” Kavana stated. Based on her complaint, the police have booked Abhinash and his mother under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), and other sections of the IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp