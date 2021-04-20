Woman files plaint against hubby for sexual torture

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old homemaker has accused her husband of torturing her into watching porn movies, acting like a porn star, and drinking urine. Besides a police complaint, the woman has also filed for divorce. Kavana (name changed), a native of Devanahalli, married Abhinash, a resident of Sheegehalli near Kadugodi, in November 2018.

According to her complaint, her husband was normal during the first 2-3 months of their marriage, after which he allegedly started harassing her.

“In the night, he would show me porn videos in the bedroom and ask me to please him the same way as shown in them. If I refused, he used to assault me. He made me sleep naked throughout the night, kicking and strangling me, and slamming me against the bed. He was also forcing me to drink alcohol and urine,” the woman narrated in her complaint.

It is also alleged that Abhinash threatened to burn his wife alive if she spoke about the harassment to her parents. When she revealed the matter to her mother-in-law, the latter allegedly told her to listen to her husband. The mother and son were allegedly also restricting her from making phone calls to her parents.

“Elders from both the families held four rounds of talks to resolve the issue, but in vain. I have also approached the family court seeking a divorce,” Kavana stated. Based on her complaint, the police have booked Abhinash and his mother under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), and other sections of the IPC.