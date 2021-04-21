Flyers will ignore Metro to airport like they do with trains: Experts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The newly-cleared Metro lines that will connect the city to the airport have drawn criticism from transport experts. Public transport campaigner Sanjeev Dyamannavar was skeptical of the project deadlines and ridership on the routes.

“By the time the line is completed, it would be 2030 and the cost would shoot up to nearly Rs 30,000 crore. With the crossovers at interchanges and numerous stoppages, it would take between 1.5-2 hours to reach the airport from say Silk Board.”

Transport expert M N Srihari said the new lines were essential, and that IT professionals would benefit more than air passengers. “With vehicles running at 9 km/hr during peak time on Outer Ring Road and the high pollution levels, it will really help the IT professionals to use the Metro. Airport users may not use it much as is the case with the new railway trains to the airport,” he said.

For Pradeep Kanapoore, a chip designer, the 45-minute commute to his office in Mahadevapura from his house in Silk Board via ORR was a headache. “In case of rains or VIP movement, it takes longer. I once spent two hours while returning home,” he said.