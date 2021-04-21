STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

More beds being added for Covid care

The Chief Commissioner added that to address the issue of oxygen supply, an oxygen management committee has been constituted by the state government.

Published: 21st April 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday informed that while 800 new beds at private hospitals were added to the list of available beds meant for Covid care on Monday, the aim is to have 11,000 beds, through which “we will be able to reach some solution”. If every day, 1,000 beds are added, the situation can be handled, he said. 

Speaking to reporters, he said, the demand for beds in government and private hospitals is rising, and that is why directions were issued to private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of their beds to government-referred Covid patients. He added that though the notices issued on Sunday stated that if private hospitals did not reserve beds, then their OPDs will be shut down. But it has not yet been done as the private hospitals are reserving beds, albeit at a slow pace. They have been told to make arrangements at the earliest.

He added that nodal officers are being appointed to each hospital to see who needs to be admitted, and who should be sent to Covid Care Centres, step-down hospitals, makeshift hospitals like hotels and even in home isolation. The matter is in discussion with the government and a decision on this will soon be taken.

The Chief Commissioner added that to address the issue of oxygen supply, an oxygen management committee has been constituted by the state government. The demand for oxygen is rising. Earlier, a tank needed to be refilled once in 2-3 days, but now it has to be refilled two to three times in a day. Around 300 tonnes of oxygen is needed at the moment and it is being procured. The demand for oxygen has increased five times. Inspections are being carried out on wherever demand is rising. 

Combat Covid meet takes stock of B’luru East

Bengaluru: Urban Development Minister Byrati A Basavraj on Tuesday held a Covid Combat meeting  to deal with the Covid situation in the BBMP wards that come under Whitefield-Mahadevapura and KR Puram constituencies of East Bengaluru. Jurisdictional BBMP officials were present at the meeting, which lasted over two hours. The units were asked to make a more accurate count of the total positive cases by increasing the tests. The minister asked the teams to go to individual houses and carry out tests

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp