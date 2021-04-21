STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tapping the last resort

With an unprecedented health crisis impacting academics, students have no option but to find a digital way

Published: 21st April 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

The 24 schools are in Bengaluru and Shivamogga

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Uncertainty about how the upcoming academic year will unfold has had little impact on 24 government schools in the state. Bal Utsav, an NGO in Bengaluru, has equipped these schools with Internet, provided Tabs to many of them (which can be further distributed to teachers or students) and has also given free access to e-learning content to these schools.

The founder of Bal Utsav, Ramesh Balasundaram, told TNIE that after the lockdown, in December and January, the Tabs and content were given to schools in urban and rural areas. The ones with fewer students (around 100) are termed I-Shalas and the large urban schools are called Sampoorna Shalas.“The access to the paid content was given to them at schools, and parents and students were to get their login by visiting the school premises,” said Ramesh. Since access is for three years, continuity of learning will be maintained.

The initiative took flight in 2011 when Bal Utsav started classes for out-of-school children — slum dwellers, children of construction workers and tribal children — in unused government school classrooms. However, after a furore about the safety norms, they shifted from a model where they took over just a few classrooms, to revamping entire government schools. These schools are now called model schools. The 24 schools are all government schools in Bengaluru and Shivamogga, which are being converted to model schools, so parents admit their wards by choice and not as a last resort due to financial incapabilities.

“All our 24 model schools are Internet-enabled,” he said.  Smart TVs are also set up in these schools, and both teachers and students consume educational content. As many as seven to 10 Tabs have been provided to each of the I-Shalas.

These initiatives are being funded by individuals from India and abroad, and through CSR initiatives. “The schools are equipped for continuous learning now. Given the existing scenario, they are empowered for blended learning. The Tabs given to schools, if used by teachers, has great use in localised learning like Vidyagama. However, schools are also free to give them to select students to continue learning,” he added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp