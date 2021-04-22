66 hospitals get notice for not reserving Covid beds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Covid second wave raging, the State Government had ordered all private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of their beds for Covid patients. Since many failed to comply with the order, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday issued notices to 66 more hospitals.

On April 18, 50 hospitals had been issued notices. Hospitals have been asked why they have not reserved beds, shared data or uploaded it on the BBMP portal.The hospitals that were issued notices include Fortis, Apollo, Aaxis, ACE Suhas, Agadi, Ananya in Rajajinagar, Artyem, Athreya, Arteum, Bangalore Institute of Gastroenterology, and Blossom Fertility Centre.