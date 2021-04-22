Discussing with govt to address shortage of beds: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday said that while there is no shortage of normal beds in hospitals and Covid Care Centres, there is a shortage of ICU beds.

He said the matter has been raised with the State Government and discussions on this are under way. “At present, there are 7,000 normal beds and the target is to get to at least 11,000 in three days. Also, 1,400 beds are available for patients. Discussions are on with the government to get more beds at the earliest. Arrangements to shift Covid patients to required medical centres has been decentralised to the zonal level. The eight zonal war rooms are looking into the arrangements,” he said.

Gupta said directions have also been issued to zonal officials to open the ten listed CCCs at the earliest, and also find smaller spaces for the centres in various wards. Instructions have also been issued to give preference to ILI and SARI patients, and those walking into hospitals for immediate medical attention.

On the issue of the rising number of bodies arriving at crematoriums, the Chief Commissioner said the rush is because many people from outside BBMP limits are bringing the deceased for cremation at BBMP-designated crematoriums. So on the directions of the State Government, areas outside BBMP limits in rural areas are being identified to cremate the deceased.

He added that as per directions of the Chief Secretary, the markets are also being shifted to open grounds and the city’s outskirts. The places which were used last year will be used again, but not a week’s time to shift as was given then. The exercise needs to be completed by April 23, as directed by the government.