STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mane matters

 Looks are deceptive, they say, but a look is also a giveaway for the first impression that people make about someone they are meeting for the first time.

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the short film

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Looks are deceptive, they say, but a look is also a giveaway for the first impression that people make about someone they are meeting for the first time. Is our identity solely dependent on how one dresses up? Short film Haircut by Poojitha Prasad, released on her YouTube channel, revolves around how physical appearance matters and how people perceive you based on your looks.

The story is about a young man, who is asked to cut his long hair before his wedding, to appear more presentable to his parents-in-law, which leads to an identity crisis. Though a deep topic for a short film, Prasad says the movie was made for a funny reason. “The lead actor of the movie Vadiraj Bhoja and I have known each other for quite some time. He has been growing his hair for the past four years and was planning to cut his hair short. To shoot his haircut, we decided to make a movie and write a story around it,” says Prasad.

While the theme has been a topic of discussion for many, there has never been a right or wrong answer to it. Prasad says the idea she had while writing the screenplay was to relate to both characters. “When the hero asks ‘is my hair my identity’ and the time when Anusha Rao, the lead actress, asks ‘can’t you do this much for me’, both the times people relate to the situation,” explains Prasad. “The point was not to show who is right or wrong but to start a conversation,” she adds.

Although the movie is only for 10 minutes, it took almost two years to finish. “We had shot the movie in June 2019, and soon after that Anusha got busy with her other commitments and I didn’t want to dub the movie with someone else. And last year the lockdown was imposed,” says Prasad, who has assisted directors like B Suresh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp