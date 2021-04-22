STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Many turned away to give seniors their second Covid vaccine shot

Citizens too point out that the situation is getting worse and feel that the government should think of all alternative measures now.

Published: 22nd April 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test being conducted at Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Terminal in Bengaluru.

Covid test being conducted at Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Terminal in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the demand for vaccines rising sharply owing to the surge in the second wave of the pandemic, many vaccination centres are now forced to turn away beneficiaries. Doctors and officials in charge of vaccination centres at private medical establishments and government-run primary health centres (PHCs), are now down to counting the number of Covishield and Covaxin vials they have.

At many PHCs, those coming for the first jab are being turned away as priority is being given to senior citizens who are in line for the second vaccine dose. Their worry has only increased now, after the Union Government announced that those above 18 years of age too can get the vaccine.

“We are worried about how many people we will be able attend to in the coming days. There is a shortage of doses to vaccinate people tomorrow. There are many senior citizens and people aged above 45 years who are yet to get the second dose. But, with the present stock, we are giving preference to aged people who need the second dose. We are also fixing time slots so that there is ease in administering the vaccine, but shortage of vaccines prevails,” said a doctor at a PHC in West Bengaluru.

Similar is the case at private centres too. “The government wants us to increase the number of centres so that more people can be vaccinated. But they should supply sufficient quantity of doses also. Initially, there was not much rush, but now many people are coming forward. We are worried how we can attend to so many beneficiaries. The concern has increased as we also have to accommodate those aged above 18 years who are also equally vulnerable as they step out for work or studies,” a health worker in charge of swab collection at a private hospital in Yeshwanthpur said.

Citizens too point out that the situation is getting worse and feel that the government should think of all alternative measures now. “With cases rising and shortage of vaccines, how does the government aim to tackle the situation? There is already a shortage of beds and oxygen in government and private hospitals. They should give priority to vaccinating those who need the second dose and not ask them to postpone the jab by another few days,” said Pushpa B (67), who had gone to a PHC for her second dose, but was turned away. Some senior citizens are also coming together to visit large private hospitals for the vaccine.

Dr Arundati Chandrashekhar, Mission Director, National Health Mission, told The New Indian Express, “There is no shortage of vaccine. There are 3.3 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.75 lakh doses of Covaxin available. Also, five lakh Covishield and one lakh Covaxin doses are arriving for state.”In case of Bengaluru, she said, 98,000 doses of Covishield and 30,000 doses of Covaxin are available and the city will be getting one lakh doses more. “On an average, 30,000-40,000 people are vaccinated in Bengaluru every day and 2.5 lakh people in the state. So, there is no shortage,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
second wave senior citizens COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp