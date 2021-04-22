Rowdy among two murdered in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men, including a rowdy sheeter, were murdered in separate incidents in Ashoknagar and Vidyaranyapura police station limits, on Tuesday night.Raviverma alias Appu (30), a resident of MG Garden near Rose Garden and a rowdy sheeter in Viveknagar police station, was hacked to death in Ashoknagar police station limits. Police said he was arrested in connection with a case and was released from jail recently. At around 9 pm, he was walking near his house when a gang attacked him with lethal weapons and escaped. Raviverma, who sustained grave injuries, died on the spot. The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained.

In another case, a 25-year-old mason was stabbed to death in Vidyaranyapura police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Prakash, who hailed from Hubballi. Police said Prakash was working at a construction site in Thindlu, and his body was found close to the shed where he lived on Wednesday. Unidentified assailants had stabbed him multiple times, and police are looking for the motive.