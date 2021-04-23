Cops, officials to inspect hospitals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals are allocated for treating Covid patients, senior officers from the police department and BBMP will conduct joint inspections of private hospitals in Bengaluru from Friday.

In 2020, private hospitals had allocated 11,000 beds for Covid patients and this year, so far, 7,000 beds are allocated, and they need to make another 4,000 beds available, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media after holding a video conference with BBMP chief commissioner, police commissioner and other senior officers.

The teams consisting of BBMP Joint Commissioners and DCPs will inspect hospitals in their jurisdiction in all eight zones in the city. They will verify the claims of hospitals about beds being occupied by non-Covid patients and ensure that 4,000 more beds are allocated for treating Covid patients.

The teams will also provide help to hospitals in maintaining law and order, movement of ambulances and supply of oxygen. “We need more beds with oxygen supply. We are taking all steps to get another 4,000 beds in three days and a joint inspection will start from Thursday,” the minister said.