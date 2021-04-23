Drug peddler held with ganja, arms

Meera Bhardwaj By

BENGALURU: A drug peddler, who is also allegedly a wildlife hunter with underworld connections, was arrested in Chikkamagaluru district. In the guise of growing coffee, Ravi alias Ramegowda was growing ganja (cannabis sativa) on his farm and processing them at his farmhouse in Sampane village, near Samse. Kudremukh police caught him red-handed on Wednesday with processed drugs, illegal arms, ammunition and wildlife hunting implements.

Police seized 3.2 kg of ganja from his possession and booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. On a tipoff, police raided his farm and seized illegal arms and ammunition, including one countrymade gun, 25 bullets, gunpowder, explosives and a gun bag to store these materials.

Investigations by Kudremukh police team, headed by ASI Kumar, also revealed that he had been involved in hunting wildlife and growing marijuana on his farm. Ravi (41) came to Sampane village three years ago from Kalasa, and purchased a three-acre farm to grow coffee and support his illegal activities. Search operations revealed his illegal activities and alleged links with the underworld. There are two or three cases booked against him in Mangaluru too. Ravi was produced before the Chikkamagaluru JMFC court the same evening and remanded in judicial custody till May 4. According to police, marijuana or ganja has been the most peddled and seized drug in the State in the past two years.