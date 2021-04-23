STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Drug peddler held with ganja, arms

According to police, marijuana or ganja has been the most peddled and seized drug in the State in the past two years.

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi and his accomplices with the seized ganja which he used to grow on his farm in Sampane village in Chikkamagaluru district | EXPRESS

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A drug peddler, who is also allegedly a wildlife hunter with underworld connections, was arrested in Chikkamagaluru district. In the guise of growing coffee, Ravi alias Ramegowda was growing ganja (cannabis sativa) on his farm and processing them at his farmhouse in Sampane village, near Samse. Kudremukh police caught him red-handed on Wednesday with processed drugs, illegal arms, ammunition and wildlife hunting implements.

Police seized 3.2 kg of ganja from his possession and booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. On a tipoff, police raided his farm and seized illegal arms and ammunition, including one countrymade gun, 25 bullets, gunpowder, explosives and a gun bag to store these materials.

Investigations by Kudremukh police team, headed by ASI Kumar, also revealed that he had been involved in hunting wildlife and growing marijuana on his farm. Ravi (41) came to Sampane village three years ago from Kalasa, and purchased a three-acre farm to grow coffee and support his illegal activities. Search operations revealed his illegal activities and alleged links with the underworld. There are two or three cases booked against him in Mangaluru too. Ravi was produced before the Chikkamagaluru JMFC court the same evening and remanded in judicial custody till May 4. According to police, marijuana or ganja has been the most peddled and seized drug in the State in the past two years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drug peddler
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp