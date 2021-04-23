STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Funerals ok on farms now, says BBMP chief

On the directions of the State Government, areas outside BBMP limits in rural areas are also being identified to cremate the deceased, he said.  

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 06:09 AM

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka inspect a crematorium in Bengaluru on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Executive Committee has permitted the cremation and burial of the Covid dead at land or farmhouses owned by family members or relatives of the deceased, strictly adhering to guidelines by the BBMP Chief Commissioner and other authorities.This comes on the back of BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta taking cognizance of the rising number of bodies arriving at crematoriums. He said the rush was because of those outside BBMP limits bringing the deceased for cremation to BBMP-designated crematoriums.

On the directions of the State Government, areas outside BBMP limits in rural areas are also being identified to cremate the deceased, he said.  This also comes after a number of requests by family members of the deceased for the same. Now with the steep increase in the number of Covid cases requiring treatment in hospitals, Revenue Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad noted that the number of deaths in the state is rising steadily. Prasad also noted that it was prudent to swiftly and respectfully dispose of the body in a decentralised manner, keeping in view the circumstances. This is also an attempt to avoid crowding at burial grounds and crematoriums. 

On Wednesday, Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan had announced that with immediate effect, the final rites of those who succumb to Covid would be allowed to be performed in all 13 crematoriums of the city.  The problem of burials was also discussed with Gupta, and the DyCM said that steps were being taken to make arrangements for the dignified burial of those who lose their lives due to the pandemic.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday led a large team of BBMP officials to a specially designated burial ground on the outskirts of Bengaluru to help deal with the shortage of land in the city. Here, 20 bodies can be disposed of at any given time. The team checked the place for ease of access and parking space.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp